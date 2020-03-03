 Woods Announce New Album, Share New Song “Where Do You Go When You Dream?” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020  
Woods Announce New Album, Share New Song “Where Do You Go When You Dream?”

Strange to Explain Due Out May 22 via Woodsist

Mar 03, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Alex Bleeker
Woods have announced a new album, Strange to Explain, and shared its first single, "Where Do You Go When You Dream?" Strange to Explain is due out May 22 via Woodsist. Check out "Where Do You Go When You Dream?" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as their upcoming tour dates.

Strange to Explain is the follow-up to 2017's Love Is Love. Since then frontman Jeremy Earl has become a father and bassist/producer Jarvis Taveniere has moved from New York to Los Angeles. That makes it the band's first bicoastal record.

Strange to Explain Tracklist:

1. Next to You and the Sea
2. Where Do You Go When You Dream?
3. Before They Pass By
4. Can't Get Out
5. Strange to Explain
6. The Void
7. Just to Fall Asleep
8. Fell So Hard
9. Light of Day
10. Be There Still
11. Weekend Wind

Woods Tour Dates:

6/12-13: Huichica Festival - Sonoma, CA
6/15: The Crocodile - Seattle, WA
6/17: Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR
6/19: Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA
6/20: Getty Museum - Off The 405 Series - Los Angeles, CA

