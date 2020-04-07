Woods Share New Song “Strange to Explain”
Strange to Explain Due Out May 22 via Woodsist
Apr 07, 2020
Photography by Alex Bleeker
Woods are releasing a new album, Strange to Explain, on May 22 via Woodsist. Now they have shared another song from it, title track “Strange to Explain.” Listen below.
Previously Woods shared the album’s first single, “Where Do You Go When You Dream?” Strange to Explain is the follow-up to 2017’s Love Is Love. Since then frontman Jeremy Earl has become a father and bassist/producer Jarvis Taveniere has moved from New York to Los Angeles. That makes it the band’s first bicoastal record.
