Monday, June 6th, 2022  
Woodsist Festival 2022 Lineup Announced – Woods, Waxahatchee, Mary Lattimore, and More

Plus Sun Ra Arkestra, Guided By Voices, and Others

Jun 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone
The lineup for the 2022 Woodsist Festival has been announced. Put on by the Woodsist label and its flagship band Woods, the festival will take place on September 24 and 25 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. The lineup features Woods, Waxahatchee, Mary Lattimore, Sun Ra Arkestra, Guided By Voices, and more. Tickets are on sale now. View the full lineup below.

Woodsist Festival 2022 Lineup:

September 24:

Guided By Voices
Woods
Les Filles de Illighadad
Mind Maintenance
Myriam Gendron
Pachyman
The Reds, Pinks & Purples

September 25:

Waxahatchee
Sun Ra Arkestra
Medeski & Martin Laraaji
Mary Lattimore
Bonny Doon

There are no comments for this entry yet.

