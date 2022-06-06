Woodsist Festival 2022 Lineup Announced – Woods, Waxahatchee, Mary Lattimore, and More
Plus Sun Ra Arkestra, Guided By Voices, and Others
The lineup for the 2022 Woodsist Festival has been announced. Put on by the Woodsist label and its flagship band Woods, the festival will take place on September 24 and 25 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. The lineup features Woods, Waxahatchee, Mary Lattimore, Sun Ra Arkestra, Guided By Voices, and more. Tickets are on sale now. View the full lineup below.
Woodsist Festival 2022 Lineup:
September 24:
Guided By Voices
Woods
Les Filles de Illighadad
Mind Maintenance
Myriam Gendron
Pachyman
The Reds, Pinks & Purples
September 25:
Waxahatchee
Sun Ra Arkestra
Medeski & Martin Laraaji
Mary Lattimore
Bonny Doon
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- SPELLLING Announces North American Tour, Shares Video for “Queen of Wands” (News) — SPELLLING
- Fontaines D.C. Announce Fall U.S. Tour, Share Video for “Roman Holiday” (News) — Fontaines D.C.
- Woodsist Festival 2022 Lineup Announced – Woods, Waxahatchee, Mary Lattimore, and More (News) — Woods
- New Lou Reed Album Featuring Demos and Unreleased Songs Announced (News) — Lou Reed, The Velvet Underground
- Katie Alice Greer Shares Video for New Single “Captivated” (News) — Katie Alice Greer, Priests
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.