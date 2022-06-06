News

Woodsist Festival 2022 Lineup Announced – Woods, Waxahatchee, Mary Lattimore, and More Plus Sun Ra Arkestra, Guided By Voices, and Others





The lineup for the 2022 Woodsist Festival has been announced. Put on by the Woodsist label and its flagship band Woods, the festival will take place on September 24 and 25 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. The lineup features Woods, Waxahatchee, Mary Lattimore, Sun Ra Arkestra, Guided By Voices, and more. Tickets are on sale now. View the full lineup below.

Woodsist Festival 2022 Lineup:

September 24:

Guided By Voices

Woods

Les Filles de Illighadad

Mind Maintenance

Myriam Gendron

Pachyman

The Reds, Pinks & Purples

September 25:

Waxahatchee

Sun Ra Arkestra

Medeski & Martin Laraaji

Mary Lattimore

Bonny Doon

