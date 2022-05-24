News

Wynonna and Waxahatchee Share New Duet “Other Side” Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Jonny Eastlund



Country musician Wynonna and Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) have shared a duet, “Other Side.” It is the first collaboration between the two artists, and it is out now via ANTI-. Listen below.

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing,” Wynonna recently explained. “So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.

Crutchfield adds: “Working with Wynonna and Cactus [Moser, Wynonna’s husband] on this song was one of the more creatively stimulating and exciting experiences I’ve had in my songwriting career. Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world. Together, with Cactus, we made an amazing team and I’m so excited to share this song.”

