Xenia Rubinos Shares New Song “Dia Libre en el Yanky,” Announces Tour Dates
Una Rosa Out Now via ANTI-
Jul 18, 2022
Photography by Paula La Bloise Art
Xenia Rubinos has shared a new song, “Dia Libre en el Yanky.” It is the third release in an upcoming series of reimaginings of songs from her newest album, Una Rosa. The new song is a reimagining of the album’s “Working All the Time.” Rubinos has also announced a new set of upcoming tour dates. Listen to the new song and view the full list of upcoming dates below.
Speaking about the new song in a press release, Rubinos states: “Marco and I had a blast producing this track that felt like a celebration of the original song and a summer victory lap for Una Rosa.”
Una Rosa came out last October via ANTI-. In April, Rubinos shared the song “Madrugada,” a reworking of the Una Rosa track “What Is This Voice.” She later shared the track “No Me Dejes Caer,” a reworking of “Darkest Hour” which features Carolina Oliveros of Combo Chimbita.
Xenia Rubinos 2022 Tour Dates:
Sat Aug 20 Coura, Portugal Paredes de Coura Festival
Fri Aug 26 Berlin, Germany Pop Kultur Fest
Sat Aug 27 Rotterdam, NL BIRD
Sun Aug 28 Antwerpen, BE Whisper Festival
Tues Aug 30 Bristol, UK Strange Brew
Wed Aug 31 Manchester, UK YES basement
Thurs Sept 1 London, UK Kings Place
Sat Sept 3 Salisbury, UK End of the Road Festival
Sat Oct 29 San Diego, CA Blacktronika Festival, UCSD
Tues Nov 1 San Francisco, CA The Independent
Thurs Nov 3 Portland, OR Polaris Hall
Fri Nov 4 Seattle, WA Barboza
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- beabadoobee Announces North American Tour (News) — beabadoobee
- Premiere: Peter Donovan Shares Video for “Goodbye for Now” (News) — Peter Donovan
- Xenia Rubinos Shares New Song “Dia Libre en el Yanky,” Announces Tour Dates (News) — Xenia Rubinos
- Maya Hawke Shares NSFW Video for “Thérèse” (News) — Maya Hawke
- Night Moves Release New EP, Share New Single “As Innocent Looking as Candy” (News) — Night Moves
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.