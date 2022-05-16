News

Xenia Rubinos Shares Video for New Song “No Me Dejes Caer” Feat. Combo Chimbita’s Carolina Oliveros Una Rosa Out Now via ANTI-





Xenia Rubinos has shared a video for her new song, “No Me Dejes Caer.” It is the second release in an upcoming series of reimaginings of songs from her newest album, Una Rosa. The new song, a reimagining of the album’s “Darkest Hour,” features Carolina Oliveros of Combo Chimbita. View the video below.

In a press release, Rubinos elaborates on the original song, which is about the loneliness she experienced while touring: “I remember it hurt so much because I wanted to feel like them, transformed by the show and I didn’t—I just smiled and thanked everyone, took photos with people after the show. For me, the show continued until the last person left the venue. It was always so important to me that the audience would take away any image of what they had of the show each night and that my ‘real’ self wouldn’t get in the way or break their good feeling or inspiration.”

Oliveros adds that the song “speaks very vulnerably about those feelings that emerge in an artist’s path, reflecting the relationship between one’s art and the passionate messages we share from the heart to those willing to listen. It came from a dark moment in search of the light and support from our friends, family, and fans that so lovingly give and receive in that exchange of energy that so uniquely happens while you feel so free playing music.”

Una Rosa came out last October via ANTI-. In April, Rubinos shared the song “Madrugada,” a reworking of the Una Rosa track “What Is This Voice.”

