Xiu Xiu – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of Our Under the Radar Podcast

Jamie Stewart, from experimental noise-pop band Xiu Xiu, is our guest on the latest episode of the Under the Radar with Celine Teo-Blockey podcast, our last episode of 2021.

The Los Angeles native and his Xiu Xiu bandmate, Angela Seo, released their 12th studio album OH NO earlier this year via Polyvinyl. An album of duets, it features guests such as Sharon Van Etten, Alice Bag, Twin Shadow’s George Lewis Jr., Greg Saunier from Deerhoof, Liz Harris, and Owen Pallett, among others.

As Stewart began writing the songs that would end up on OH NO, a series of long-standing friendships and musical partnerships ended. Deeply affected by these betrayals, Stewart promptly retreated from the world and cancelled his tours.

“I’m kind of over emotional anyway all the time and don’t deal with stress very well,” he explains in the podcast. “I’m not a particularly social person, so I take friendships probably more—I hold on to them, probably a little more tightly than is healthy. But because all of these things happen at once and just because of my natural sort of emotional makeup, it caused me to have a nervous breakdown.”

Right after that occurred, many concerned friends reached out to check on him. Xiu Xiu fans also wrote expressing how his music had helped them through their own personal tragedies. Touched by how much generosity and kindness people showed him, Stewart was able to get back on his feet.

No stranger to personal tragedy, Stewart discusses his father’s death and how the loss impacted him and his family. He also talks about how much he learnt from being in the band Indestructible Beat of Palo Alto (IBOPA) with his father prior to forming Xiu Xiu. He also shares memories of his early childhood, growing up in the Valley, and being left to indulge in fantastical, neighborhood games that seem to stretch on for days which has led he says ‘to an adult pursuit of creativity in an almost life and death kind of degree.”

Each monthly episode of Under the Radar features an interview with a different musician conducted by host and producer Celine Teo-Blockey.

