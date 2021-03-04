Xiu Xiu Share New Video for New Single “Rumpus Room” (Feat. Angus Andrew of Liars)

News

Xiu Xiu have shared a video for their new single “Rumpus Room,” which features Angus Andrew of Liars. It is the band’s latest release from their upcoming album of duets, OH NO, which will be out on March 26 via Polyvinyl. Watch the video, directed by band member Angela Seo, below.

Seo has this to say about the song and video, both of which feature references to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, in a press release: “Does everyone have a deep personal childhood association with Flamin' Hot Cheetos, or just me? One of the first things I shoplifted as a kid was a bag of FHC. I once bet my cousin I could finish an entire Party Size bag in one sitting; I won the bet but lost my sense of taste for a couple days. I was a latchkey kid and would ditch school and often go to the 7-Eleven by our apartment, where some 20-year-old kid who didn't give a crap would be working and watch me play their single arcade game—Marvel-Capcom—in the corner as long as I bought a slurpee and FHC. Sometimes in my old teenage journals, I find flamin' red dusted fingerprint smudges among melodramatic poems and fake runaway notes. All that intersected perfectly with the ‘Rumpus Room’ song, and part II story of the video trilogy (1st being ‘A Bottle of Rum.’)”

When OH NO was announced back in January, the band shared the song “A Bottle of Rum,” which features Liz Harris and was one of our Songs of the Week. OH NO is the follow-up to 2019’s Girl with Basket of Fruit and 2017’s FORGET.

Read our 16th Annual Artist Survey interview with Xiu Xiu.

Back in 2018, Liars shared a video for a new song titled “Murdrum,” and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

