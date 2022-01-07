News

Yard Act Share Video for New Single “Rich” The Overload Due Out January 21 via Island/Zen F.C.





English rock group Yard Act have shared a video for their new single “Rich.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Overload, which will be out on January 21 via Island/Zen F.C. Watch the James Slater-directed video below.

In a press release, frontman James Smith elaborates on the new song: “‘Rich’ is the natural successor to ‘Payday.’ That’s the end of the story right? Success! Status! Security! Except, there’s always more money to be made, and you’re deemed a failure if your life starts to head back in the direction it came from. It’s about being so lost you’re sure you know exactly where you are and how you got there. I also wrote it because I thought it would be quite funny if Yard Act made a shit ton of money after I’d written an anti-capitalist concept album. It’ll be funny if I’m singing this song on stage when I’ve made my mint.”

He adds: “At worst it makes no sense, at best it comes off as pretentious, but that’s the point I’m trying to make when I write anything really. Things only really make sense if you exclude the bits that don’t back up the point you’re trying to make. I’m a hypocrite just like everyone else. I don’t have the answers and I’m just trying to do the best I can. It’ll never be good enough though. Enjoy the ride, life is short and you never know what’s round the corner.”

Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “The Overload,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Land of the Blind,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Payday,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list.

