News

All





Yard Act Share Video for New Song “Land of the Blind,” Announce New Tour Dates The Overload Due Out January 7, 2022 via Island/Zen F.C.





English rock group Yard Act have shared a video for their new song “Land of the Blind.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming studio album, The Overload, which will be out on January 7, 2022 via Island/Zen F.C. Check out the James Slater-directed video below, along with a new list of tour dates for the band.

Frontman James Smith elaborates on the new song in a press release: “‘Land Of The Blind’ is a song about the art of illusion, and how self-confidence can really inspire conviction in a trick. Confidence is such a powerful tool and we are so often willing to believe what we are told by the most confident people in the room because the alternative of doubting them is to exhaust ourselves labouring the point by trying to talk louder than them. Nobody wants that. Most people just want to get on with enjoying their short lives with as little stress as they possibly can. So, exhausting as it still is, closing your eyes whilst you let the mad bastards do their stupid tricks often seems the most reasonable price to pay.”

He adds, regarding the video: “I had the idea for a music video in which a magician does tricks but everybody keeps applauding. I thought it was too on the nose to be a decent satire but I’ve been subtle in the past and nobody has picked up on it so this time I thought we would just be blunt. James [Slater] developed the idea and came up with the concept of the magician holding the cafe hostage via hypnosis. It was such a laugh to film. James’ style of directing and the can-do approach that the producers Rosie and Jack have toward making our ideas come to life is everything. In the pub after the shoot, Jack said to me, ‘How ace is it that we get to make fun stuff like this for a job?’ and I couldn’t agree more. What a daft world we live in eh?”

Upon announcement of the album last month, the band shared the song “The Overload,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Yard Act 2022 Tour Dates:

14 Mar – 20 Mar | SXSW, Austin, US

22 Mar | Union Pool, Brooklyn, US

23 Mar | Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, US

24 Mar | TV Eye, Queens, US

25 Mar | The Sinclair, Boston, US

27 Mar | The Garrison, Toronto, CA

29 Mar | Sleeping Village, Chicago, US

5 Apr | Earth, London, UK

15 Apr | The Casbah, San Diego, US

18 Apr | The Crocodile, Seattle, US

19 Apr | Doug Fir Lounge, Portland, US

21 Apr | Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, US

11 May | Trinity, Bristol, UK

18 May | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

19 May | Zanzibar, Liverpool, UK

20 May | Irish Centre, Leeds, UK

21 May | Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK

22 May | The Foundry, Sheffield, UK

26 May | O2 Academy, Leicester, UK

27 May | Arts Centre, Norwich, UK

5-7 Aug | Off Festival, Katowice, PL

9-13 Aug | Oya Festival, Oslo, NL

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.