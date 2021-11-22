News

Yard Act Share Video for New Song “Payday” The Overload Due Out January 7, 2022 via Island/Zen F.C.





English rock group Yard Act have shared a video for their new song “Payday.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming studio album, The Overload, which will be out on January 7, 2022 via Island/Zen F.C. Watch the James Slater-directed video below.

Frontman James Smith elaborates on the new song in a press release: “‘Payday’ was one of the few tracks on the record we had to rebuild completely in the studio because the first demo was recorded on my computer and the hard drive corrupted. We spent about TWO hours trying to figure out that stupid keyboard part I’d put on it and couldn’t remember how to play. It was boring but worth it. It’s about gentrification, class fetish and how the human brain is so powerful that with enough time and processing power combined it will be able to justify, defend and/or continue to commit the actions of any human being it controls.”

He adds, regarding the video: “We wanted to do something less location and narrative based for this video, so an infinity white studio served as the perfect purgatory for an anti capitalist anthem funded by a major record label. It was great to get Kayleigh from ‘The Overload’ car boot shoot back with her friends, and they choreographed a brilliant dance routine for it themselves, which really brings the video to life. It’s also nice to finally be able to explain all the lettuces that kept cropping up in the previous videos.”

Previously released songs from the upcoming album are “The Overload,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Land of the Blind,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

