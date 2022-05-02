News

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce N.Y. and L.A. Tour Dates, Sign to Secretly Canadian New Music Coming This Fall

Photography by David Black



Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced N.Y. and L.A. tour dates in their upcoming string of live performances. Their October 1 performance at N.Y.C.’s Forest Hills Stadium will feature The Linda Lindas and a yet-to-be-announced supporting act. Their October 6 performance at Hollywood Bowl in LA will also feature The Linda Lindas in addition to Japanese Breakfast. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of tour dates for the band below.

In addition to the tour dates, the band has also announced that they have signed to Secretly Canadian and will be releasing new music in the fall. In a press release, Karen O states: “It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian! Much to celebrate!”

Yeah Yeahs Yeahs 2022 Tour Dates:

June 5: O2 Apollo @ Manchester, UK [Support: English Teacher]

June 7: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Dry Cleaning, Anika]

June 8: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Porridge Radio, Anika]

June 11: Primavera Sound 2022 @ Barcelona, ES

Jul 20: Margaret Court Arena @ Melbourne, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

Jul 24: Hordern Pavilion @ Sydney, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

July 29: Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2022 @ Montreal, QC

October 1: Forest Hills Stadium @ New York, NY [Special Guest TBA, The Linda Linda]

October 6: Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA [Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas]

