Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce New Album, Share Video for New Perfume Genius Collaboration
Cool It Down Due Out September 30 via Secretly Canadian
Jun 01, 2022
Photography by David Black
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced the release of their first new album in nine years, Cool It Down, which will be out on September 30 via Secretly Canadian. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, the Perfume Genius collaboration “Spitting Off the Edge of the World.” View the Cody Critcheloe-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Karen O states in a press release: “To all who have waited, our dear fans, thank you, our fever to tell has returned, and writing these songs came with its fair share of chills, tears, and euphoria when the pain lifts and truth is revealed. Don’t have to tell you how much we’ve been going through in the last nine years since our last record, because you’ve been going through it too, and we love you and we see you, and we hope you feel the feels from the music we’ve made. No shying away from the feels, or backing down from what’s been gripping all of us these days. So yes, we’ve taken our time, happy to report when it’s ready it really does just flow out.”
Last month, the band announced a string of tour dates for 2022, which can be viewed below.
Cool It Down Tracklist:
1. Spitting Off the Edge of the World feat. Perfume Genius
2. Lovebomb
3. Wolf
4. Fleez
5. Burning
6. Blacktop
7. Different Today
8. Mars
Yeah Yeahs Yeahs 2022 Tour Dates:
June 5: O2 Apollo @ Manchester, UK [Support: English Teacher]
June 7: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Dry Cleaning, Anika]
June 8: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Porridge Radio, Anika]
June 11: Primavera Sound 2022 @ Barcelona, ES
Jul 20: Margaret Court Arena @ Melbourne, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]
Jul 24: Hordern Pavilion @ Sydney, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]
July 29: Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2022 @ Montreal, QC
October 1: Forest Hills Stadium @ New York, NY [Special Guest TBA, The Linda Linda]
October 6: Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA [Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas]
