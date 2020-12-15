 British Label Year of Glad to Release Charity Compilation For Christmas | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 15th, 2020  
British Label Year of Glad to Release Charity Compilation For Christmas

YOG20 features 14 artists and many previously unreleased songs

Dec 14, 2020 By Dom Gourlay
Derby, England-based independent label Year of Glad releases a charity compilation this week (Wednesday 16th December) as part of a fundraising event to support local homelessness and food bank charities. Entitled YOG20, the compilation features 14 artistsmost of them based in and around the East Midlandswith many of the tracks being previously unreleased. 

The full tracklisting is as follows: 

YAY MARIA - Template (YOG20 mix)

Al Bamps - Time 

Haiku Salut - Nettles (extended mix) 

Tom John Hall - back2u 

Karolina - Know Nothing 

Clum - There's A Beverage Here Man 

Daudi Matsiko - Take Me Old 

Emzae - Page Zero

Phatso - Chlorine/No Break

Kimber - Think I Know The Answer 

Infant - Pivotal Auo - Chin Up 

Umbilica - Honesty 

Papayer - One Of The Boys 

YOG 20 comes out as a digital download via Bandcamp or the Year of Glad webstore. 

YOG20

Founded in January by a group of collaborators from Derby's vibrant and innovative music and arts community. Year of Glad initially started as a means to release local wonk pop legend Tom John Hall's debut My Big Album then throw a big party to celebrate. However, over time Year Of Glad's become a label associated with putting out leftfield music with a focus on raising money for causes that matter most to those central to the label. 

So far this year, they've raised money for Derbyshire Coronavirus Relief Fund, Derbyshire LGBTQ+ and BLMUK. With homelessness on the increase in the city, YOG20 will be raising money for both Padley Group and Doorways Derby, whose tireless work in providing sheltered accommodation and food banks for those less fortunate could have a life saving effect on members of its community. 

A spokesperson for the label said: 

"We already know our local arts community is incredibly kind and supportive from the work that others around us have done in the past, so we're hoping this can be the beginning of a long term goal for the label and store to focus on not for profit projects, particularly ones that help the wider community that we all grew up in. If we can help out a little bit while working on the music and art that we love, then that's pretty much ideal!"

Listen to the first two tracks on the album below...



