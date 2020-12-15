British Label Year of Glad to Release Charity Compilation For Christmas
YOG20 features 14 artists and many previously unreleased songs
Derby, England-based independent label Year of Glad releases a charity compilation this week (Wednesday 16th December) as part of a fundraising event to support local homelessness and food bank charities. Entitled YOG20, the compilation features 14 artists—most of them based in and around the East Midlands—with many of the tracks being previously unreleased.
The full tracklisting is as follows:
YAY MARIA - Template (YOG20 mix)
Al Bamps - Time
Haiku Salut - Nettles (extended mix)
Tom John Hall - back2u
Karolina - Know Nothing
Clum - There's A Beverage Here Man
Daudi Matsiko - Take Me Old
Emzae - Page Zero
Phatso - Chlorine/No Break
Kimber - Think I Know The Answer
Infant - Pivotal Auo - Chin Up
Umbilica - Honesty
Papayer - One Of The Boys
YOG 20 comes out as a digital download via Bandcamp or the Year of Glad webstore.
Founded in January by a group of collaborators from Derby's vibrant and innovative music and arts community. Year of Glad initially started as a means to release local wonk pop legend Tom John Hall's debut My Big Album then throw a big party to celebrate. However, over time Year Of Glad's become a label associated with putting out leftfield music with a focus on raising money for causes that matter most to those central to the label.
So far this year, they've raised money for Derbyshire Coronavirus Relief Fund, Derbyshire LGBTQ+ and BLMUK. With homelessness on the increase in the city, YOG20 will be raising money for both Padley Group and Doorways Derby, whose tireless work in providing sheltered accommodation and food banks for those less fortunate could have a life saving effect on members of its community.
A spokesperson for the label said:
"We already know our local arts community is incredibly kind and supportive from the work that others around us have done in the past, so we're hoping this can be the beginning of a long term goal for the label and store to focus on not for profit projects, particularly ones that help the wider community that we all grew up in. If we can help out a little bit while working on the music and art that we love, then that's pretty much ideal!"
Listen to the first two tracks on the album below...
