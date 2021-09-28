Years & Years Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Crave”

News

Years & Years (the project of Olly Alexander) has announced the release of his third studio album, Night Call, due out on January 7, 2022 via Interscope. He has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Crave,” which stars cast members from his hit HBO Max miniseries It’s a Sin, including Omari Douglas, Nathaniel Hall, and David Carlisle, as well as model Munroe Bergdorf. Check out the Tom Beard-directed video below, along with the cover art for Night Call.

Alexander states in a press release that the new track “is a playful way of inhabiting the deranged sexual energy I’ve always wanted. In the past I felt like I’ve been dominated by toxic relationships, and I felt like it would be fun to turn it on its head.” On the new album, he adds: “I was writing from a fantastical space, stuck in the same four walls. I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music.”

His previous album, Palo Santo, came out in 2018 via Interscope.

