Friday, November 26th, 2021  
Years & Years Shares New Single “Sweet Talker” (Feat. Galantis)

Night Call Due Out January 7, 2022 via Interscope

Nov 26, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Hugo Yangüela
Years & Years (the project of Olly Alexander) has shared a new single, “Sweet Talker,” featuring electronic duo Galantis. It is the latest release from his forthcoming album Night Call, which will be out on January 7, 2022 via Interscope. Listen below.

Upon the announcement of Night Call in September, Alexander shared the single “Crave.” His previous album, Palo Santo, came out in 2018 via Interscope.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

