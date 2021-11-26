News

Years & Years Shares New Single “Sweet Talker” (Feat. Galantis) Night Call Due Out January 7, 2022 via Interscope

Photography by Hugo Yangüela



Years & Years (the project of Olly Alexander) has shared a new single, “Sweet Talker,” featuring electronic duo Galantis. It is the latest release from his forthcoming album Night Call, which will be out on January 7, 2022 via Interscope. Listen below.

Upon the announcement of Night Call in September, Alexander shared the single “Crave.” His previous album, Palo Santo, came out in 2018 via Interscope.

