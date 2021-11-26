Years & Years Shares New Single “Sweet Talker” (Feat. Galantis)
Night Call Due Out January 7, 2022 via Interscope
Nov 26, 2021
Photography by Hugo Yangüela
Years & Years (the project of Olly Alexander) has shared a new single, “Sweet Talker,” featuring electronic duo Galantis. It is the latest release from his forthcoming album Night Call, which will be out on January 7, 2022 via Interscope. Listen below.
Upon the announcement of Night Call in September, Alexander shared the single “Crave.” His previous album, Palo Santo, came out in 2018 via Interscope.
