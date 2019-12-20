News

Yeasayer Announce Their Breakup "We have decided that Yeasayer has reached its end."





Yeasayer have broken up. The Brooklyn trio (Anand Wilder, Chris Keating, Ira Wolf Tuton) announced the news via an Instagram post. "It is a decision that has not been made lightly or swiftly, but the three of us agree that it is the right one at the right time," wrote the band. The band formed in 2006 and released five albums: All Hour Cymbals (2007), Odd Blood (2010), Fragrant World (2012), Amen & Goodbye (2016), and Erotic Reruns (2019).

Here is the band's full statement:

"We have decided that Yeasayer has reached its end. It is a decision that has not been made lightly or swiftly, but the three of us agree that it is the right one at the right time.

We count ourselves lucky to have shared our 15 years as a band with so many people all over the world. To all that have supported us and engaged in our musical universe over the years, we thank you.

Anand, Chris and Ira"

Odd Blood was perhaps their best-received album and their last two albums didn't match the acclaim of their earlier work.

