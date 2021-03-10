News

All





Yoo Doo Right Shape Up For Debut LP Release With New Single "Don't Think You Can Escape Your Purpose" is out now

Photography by Stacy Lee



We're big fans of Montreal based independent label Mothland here at Under the Radar so it gives us immense pleasure to announce the debut album from one of the most prominent bands on their imprint.

Montréal-based experimental trio Yoo Doo Right release their debut album, Don't Think You Can Escape Your Purpose on 21st May. Fusing together elements of krautrock, psychedelia and shoegaze, the trio are arguably one of the most inventive outfits on the burgeoning Quebec underground scene right now.

The trio - Justin Cober (guitar, synthesizers, vocals), Charles Masson (bass) and John Talbot (drums, percussions) - formed in 2016 and have spent the interim period honing their craft which has been described as "a car crash in slow motion."

As a precursor to the album, Yoo Doo Right released the title track as a single this week - the first to be taken from the new record. Recorded between Quebec City and Montreal last year, Don't Think You Can Escape Your Purpose features eight pieces of music that recall the likes of Wooden Shjips, Metz and My Bloody Valentine among others. Yoo Doo Right enlisted the assistance of engineers Sebastien Fournier (Panopticon Eyelids, No Negative) at Hotel2Tango and Guillaume Chiasson (Ponctuation, Jesuslesfilles) at Le Pantoum along with Harris Newman (Wolf Parade, A Silver Mt. Zion).

About the single, Cober goes on to say:-

"It's about a person who is losing touch with reality. Who thinks he has a higher purpose and is supposed to be an ambassador to a higher extra-terrestrial race. It's a looming atmospheric rhythm and crawl."





In the past the trio has also collaborated with members of Braids and Godspeed You! Black Emperor, releasing two EPs and a split 7" with the legendary Japanese psychedelic warriors Acid Mother's Temple.

In the meantime, here is the video for "Don't Think You Can Escape Your Purpose", which multi-instrumentalist Cober also directed and had this to say about its concept.

"In an attempt to achieve a higher purpose in life, the subject instead witnesses their own deteriorating mental posture. As a means of overcoming assumed existential risk (the hurdles of our great filter), the subject looks above and within believing that they alone have been chosen to solve the problems that our species faces. Images of Eva Szasz' 1968 short film 'Cosmic Zoom', produced by the National Film Board of Canada were cast over foliage to make for fitting imagery, complementing the narrative."





Bandcamp

Facebook