Tuesday, July 12th, 2022  
Young Fathers Share First Single in Four Years, “Geronimo”

Out Now via Ninja Tune

Jul 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jordan Hemmingway
Scottish hip-hop trio Young Fathers have shared a new single, “Geronimo.” It is the trio’s first release of new music in four years, and it is out now via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

In a press release, the band elaborate on their new single: “A good time trying. That’s what Ma said, she was smiling, but it was meant as a warning.

“It’s a track about contrast, because life is contrast—pushing through, giving up, all at the same time. Wanting everything and then wanting nothing, then wanting everything again. It’s kind of reflective of where we are at the moment, trying to remember how to do this again.

“Trying to make music and all of the other stuff that comes along with it. Trying to forget all the bad bits, just trying to get somewhere. And that’s where we are right now, trying to get somewhere.

“It’s the tenderness in toil, we had expelled a bunch of stuff with a lot of drive and wilder energy beforehand but this one had focus. It widened the scope again for us personally, that’s where the real high comes from. We grew another arm. We surprised ourselves.

“So coming back with a track called ‘Geronimo’ feels quite fitting. Just the three of us again, but still in a fucking basement.”

Young Fathers’ most recent album, Cocoa Sugar, came out in 2018 via Ninja Tune. Read our interview with Young Fathers on Cocoa Sugar.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

