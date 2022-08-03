News

All





Young Jesus Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Ocean” Featuring Tomberlin Shepherd Head Due Out September 16 via Saddle Creek





Young Jesus have announced the release of a new album, Shepherd Head, due out on September 16 via Saddle Creek. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Ocean,” which features Tomberlin. View the Stuart McClave-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The band’s founding member, John Rossiter, elaborates on making the album in a press release: “I would pitch things down an octave and add strange reverb. If a dog barked, I would isolate it and make it part of a beat. I recorded a voice singing on the street just walking by a storefront and autotuned it. Some guitar parts are just mistakes from voice memos that I chopped, stitched, and looped. I used sounds of rivers, people walking, friends talking. It was a lot of fun. I didn’t care about the fidelity of the recording. Whatever wanted to be in came in.”

Young Jesus’ previous album, Welcome to Conceptual Beach, came out in 2020 via Saddle Creek.

Shepherd Head Tracklist:

1. Rose Eater

2. Ocean (feat. Tomberlin)

3. Johno

4. Shepherd Head

5. Gold Line Awe

6. Satsuma

7. Believer (ft. Arswain)

8. A Lake

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.