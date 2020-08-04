 Young Jesus Share Epic 10-Minute Long Album Closing Track “Magicians” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 4th, 2020  
Young Jesus Share Epic 10-Minute Long Album Closing Track “Magicians”

Welcome to Conceptual Beach Due Out August 14th via Saddle Creek

Aug 04, 2020 By Jennifer Irving
Coming in at over 10 minutes, “Magicians” is the latest single off of Welcome to Conceptual Beach, the newest Young Jesus album, out next week via Saddle Creek. “Magicians” acts as the larger than life closer for Welcome to Conceptual Beach, an album based on, well, the conceptual beach that is the mental escape of frontman John Rossiter. Listen to it below.

Young Jesus previously released two other singles from the album: “Root And Crown” and “(un)knowing.” Welcome to Conceptual Beach follows their 2018 release The Whole Thing Is Just There. The band also features bassist Marcel Borbon, keyboardist Eric Shevrin, and drummer Kern Haug.

