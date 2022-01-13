News

All





Young Prisms Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Honeydew” Drifter Due Out March 25 via Fire Talk

Photography by Jared Silbert



Young Prisms have announced the release of a new album, Drifter, which will be out on March 25 via Fire Talk. The band have also shared a one-shot video for the album’s lead single, “Honeydew.” View the Gio Betteo-directed video, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Betteo states in a press release: “I always wanted to make a video that was focused on restraint especially with choreography being key and shock so prevalent. It feels like a bit of a contradiction for someone, who can’t seem to record a song without an excessive amount of filters and effects, to make a video that is in black and white and wholly driven by minimalism.”

Frontwoman Stefanie Hodapp elaborates on the song, stating: “Growing up, my grandmother would tell me that honeydew was her favorite melon. I was never fully convinced. I usually preferred cantaloupe and quite frankly thought she was full of shit because everyone knows cantaloupe tastes better. Clearly this was more of a pitch to her unwilling granddaughter. ‘Honeydew’ (the song) is about looking back on life and wishing for more, as if it wasn’t right or good enough. Hoping for a time machine to change history. Somehow that stubborn grandmother analogy makes sense now. A honeydew life won’t ever be a cantaloupe life, but it’s okay and can be just as satisfying if you accept it for what it is.”

Drifter Tracklist:

1. Above Water

2. Yourside

3. Honeydew

4. This Time

5. Violet

6. If Ever Now

7. Melt Away

8. Outside Air

9. Self Love

10. Months Ago

11. Around

12. Flight

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.