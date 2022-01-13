 Young Prisms Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Honeydew” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 13th, 2022  
Subscribe

Young Prisms Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Honeydew”

Drifter Due Out March 25 via Fire Talk

Jan 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jared Silbert
Bookmark and Share


Young Prisms have announced the release of a new album, Drifter, which will be out on March 25 via Fire Talk. The band have also shared a one-shot video for the album’s lead single, “Honeydew.” View the Gio Betteo-directed video, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Betteo states in a press release: “I always wanted to make a video that was focused on restraint especially with choreography being key and shock so prevalent. It feels like a bit of a contradiction for someone, who can’t seem to record a song without an excessive amount of filters and effects, to make a video that is in black and white and wholly driven by minimalism.”

Frontwoman Stefanie Hodapp elaborates on the song, stating: “Growing up, my grandmother would tell me that honeydew was her favorite melon. I was never fully convinced. I usually preferred cantaloupe and quite frankly thought she was full of shit because everyone knows cantaloupe tastes better. Clearly this was more of a pitch to her unwilling granddaughter. ‘Honeydew’ (the song) is about looking back on life and wishing for more, as if it wasn’t right or good enough. Hoping for a time machine to change history. Somehow that stubborn grandmother analogy makes sense now. A honeydew life won’t ever be a cantaloupe life, but it’s okay and can be just as satisfying if you accept it for what it is.”

Drifter Tracklist:

1. Above Water
2. Yourside
3. Honeydew
4. This Time
5. Violet
6. If Ever Now
7. Melt Away
8. Outside Air
9. Self Love
10. Months Ago
11. Around
12. Flight

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent