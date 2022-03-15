News

Young Prisms Share Video for New Song “Outside Air” Drifter Due Out March 25 via Fire Talk

Photography by Jared Silbert



Young Prisms are releasing a new album, Drifter, on March 25 via Fire Talk. Now they have shared its third single, “Outside Air,” via a video for it. The band’s Gio Betteo (bass, guitar, synthesizer, drum programming) directed the “Outside Air” video, which stars vocalist/keyboardist Stefanie Hodapp. Watch it below.

Betteo and Hodapp had this to say about “Outside Air” in a press release: “‘Outside Air’ is about the struggles and difficulties in modern marriage, monogamy, and parenting at a young age. Resentment within a relationship can sink so deep and feel never ending but the work it takes can pull you out of a depression. At times it may feel like the only way out is to run away, but the payoff can sometimes save you from making irreversible decisions. This song was recorded during the California wildfires where the orange sky embodied these feelings of fear, anger, and disappointment.”

Betteo had this to add about the video: “The ‘Outside Air’ video is intended to be the second installment of a series we started with ‘Honeydew.’ Really an ode to Antonioni and Monica Vitti. Definitely leaning into the mystery and minimalism of the story telling style and how something so simple on the surface can offer so much complexity beneath.”

When the album was announced, the band shared a video for its first single, “Honeydew.” That was followed by its second single, “Self Love,” also shared via a video. “Self Love” was one of our Songs of the Week.

