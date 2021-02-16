News

All





Yuck Have Announced Their Breakup On the 10th Anniversary of Their Debut Album





London four-piece Yuck have announced they have broken up. The announcement is tied to the 10th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album.

The band released two other albums: 2013’s Glow & Behold and 2016’s Stranger Things. They got the most attention for 2011’s Yuck and their ’90s alt-rock throwback sound before that was a popular reference point. Original frontman Daniel Blumberg left the band after their debut, but the band continued on, with Max Bloom taking over lead vocals.

In a statement on social media the band wrote: “I feel its only right to tell you that we will no longer be touring or making new music together. We’ve released three albums together and I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved, but we all felt it was important to know when to draw the line. It wasn’t an easy thing to come to terms with.”

Read the full statement below, followed by some of the band’s music.

Last year Bloom released his debut solo album, Perfume, on April 24 via Anniversary. The album included “Bottle,” a new song Bloom shared in 2019 that we premiered. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Some important news about the future of the band - please read pic.twitter.com/eCf2fD3AtD — Yuck (@Yuckband) February 15, 2021

&lt;a href="https://yuck.bandcamp.com/album/yuck-deluxe-version" mce_href="https://yuck.bandcamp.com/album/yuck-deluxe-version"&gt;Yuck (Deluxe Version) by Yuck&lt;/a&gt;

&lt;a href="https://yuck.bandcamp.com/album/glow-behold" mce_href="https://yuck.bandcamp.com/album/glow-behold"&gt;Glow &amp;amp; Behold by Yuck&lt;/a&gt;

&lt;a href="https://yuck.bandcamp.com/album/stranger-things" mce_href="https://yuck.bandcamp.com/album/stranger-things"&gt;Stranger Things by Yuck&lt;/a&gt;

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.