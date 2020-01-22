News

Yumi Zouma Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video New Song “Cool For a Second” Truth or Consequences Due Out March 13 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Aaron Lee



New Zealand indie-pop band Yumi Zouma have announced a new album, Truth or Consequences, and shared its first single, "Cool For a Second," via a video for the track. They have also announced some new tour dates. Truth or Consequences is due out March 13 via Polyvinyl, their first for the label. The album includes "Right Track / Wrong Man," a song the band shared back in December. Check out the "Cool For a Second" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art. Also below are the tour dates.

In a press release Yumi Zouma bassist Charlie Ryder says "Cool For a Second" was almost scrapped as a B-side: "The song was demoed in Los Angeles and then long forgotten, destined for the scrap heap. A spark of inspiration from Josh in the introduction reestablished that for us, the most conspicuous of melodies are often hidden in modest beginnings."

The band self-produced the album and it was mixed by Jake Aron (Solange, Grizzly Bear, Snail Mail). While formed in New Zealand, Yumi Zouma's members currently reside in various cities around the world: New York City (Josh Burgess - guitar, vocals), London (Charlie Ryder - guitar, bass, keys), Christchurch, New Zealand (Christie Simpson - vocals, keys), and Wellington, New Zealand (Olivia Campion - drums).

The band released a new EP, EP III, in September 2018 via Cascine. EP III was the follow-up to Yumi Zouma's sophomore album, Willowbank, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017. In May 2019 they shared another brand new song, "Bruise," that was a standalone single and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2017 interview with Yumi Zouma on Willowbank.

Truth or Consequences Tracklist:

01 "Lonely After"

02 "Right Track / Wrong Man"

03 "Southwark"

04 "Sage"

05 "Mirror to the Fire"

06 "Cool For a Second"

07 "Truer Than Ever"

08 "My Palms Are Your Reference to Hold to Your Heart"

09 "Magazine Bay"

10 "Lie Like You Want Me Back"

Yumi Zouma Tour Dates:

3/12: Washington, DC @ DC9

3/13: New York, NY @ The Dance

3/14: Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

3/20: Dallas, TX @ Blue Light @ NSFW

3/24: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3/26: Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

