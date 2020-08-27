Yumi Zouma Announces Alternate Version of Latest Album; Share Rework of “Lie Like You Want Me Back

News

New Zealand alt-pop group Yumi Zouma released their new album Truth or Consequences back in March. Now, they’ve announced a record of alternate versions—with a new song coming every week— coming out October 28 via Polyvinyl Record Co. Listen to the redone version of “Lie Like You Want Me Back” down below.

Unlike the OG album’s synthy dance track the group opted for a more stripped-down version with just an acoustic guitar and piano on “Lie Like You Want Me Back.” Well, they don’t fully get rid of the bells and whistles. As the song transitions to the two-minute mark the synth returns and then fades out as birds start to chirp and a spoken word portion closes out the song.

In a press statement, the band say they embarked on a new version of Truth or Consequences because they haven’t been able re-contextualize the songs in a live setting due to the pandemic: “We’d missed out on such a crucial part of the process—with no concrete idea of when we might next get the chance. It felt too soon to move on—we felt the pull to work on new music, but still felt a strong attachment, an unresolved connection to this new record that we'd laboured over and had waited so long to release. These 10 new arrangements reflect our feelings of optimism, helplessness, and a desire to keep exploring.”

