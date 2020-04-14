News

All





Yumi Zouma Share “Lonely After” Video Truth or Consequences Out Now via Polyvinyl





New Zealand indie-pop band Yumi Zouma released a new album, Truth or Consequences, last month via Polyvinyl, their first for the label (stream it here). Now they have shared a video for the album’s “Lonely After.” Martin Sagadin directed the video, which features frontwoman Christie Simpson singing the song out in nature. Watch it below.

Guitarist Josh Burgess had this to say about the video in a press release:

“Nostalgia has always been a big part of Yumi Zouma and that's mostly a result of the people we are. We all get high off of the rush that comes with remembering the intensity and ecstasy of 'yesterday' safe in the present. Our memories, stories, demos and each other are the only incomplete link back to the way things used to be which is magical in itself.



“Now more than ever it feels like we're all craving yesterday, skeptical of what tomorrow will bring as we patiently navigate these strange new times. For me, yesterday is very vivid. Christchurch, early February down by the Waimakariri River on the outskirts of town. The wind running off the river, through the trees, and into Christie's hair. The midday sun stinging the skin as I entertain our friends making the video with my best Mick Jagger impression and skills of doing handstands in loafers.



“These moments are precious, they suspend time so all that matters is the present.



“I'm forever grateful to have the ‘Lonely After’ video as my yesterday to get lost in. It reminds me to be present and hold everything that is dear that little bit closer in my head and my heart.”

In March we posted our My Firsts interview with the band and you can read that here.

The band self-produced the album and it was mixed by Jake Aron (Solange, Grizzly Bear, Snail Mail). While formed in New Zealand, Yumi Zouma’s members currently reside in various cities around the world: New York City (Josh Burgess - guitar, vocals), London (Charlie Ryder - guitar, bass, keys), Christchurch, New Zealand (Christie Simpson - vocals, keys), and Wellington, New Zealand (Olivia Campion - drums).

Previously Yumi Zouma shared Truth or Consequences’ lead single, “Cool For a Second,” via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). The album also includes “Right Track / Wrong Man,” a song the band shared back in December. Then they shared another song from the album, “Southwark,” via a self-directed video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

The band released a new EP, EP III, in September 2018 via Cascine. EP III was the follow-up to Yumi Zouma’s sophomore album, Willowbank, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017. In May 2019 they shared another brand new song, “Bruise,” that was a standalone single and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2017 interview with Yumi Zouma on Willowbank.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.