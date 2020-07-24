News

Yumi Zouma Share "Sage" Video Truth or Consequences Out Now via Polyvinyl





New Zealand indie-pop band Yumi Zouma released a new album, Truth or Consequences, in March via Polyvinyl, their first for the label (stream it here). Now they have shared a video for the album’s “Sage.” Jack Shepherd filmed the video on Super 8 in 2019 and Austin Roa edited it. Watch it below.

The band collectively had this to say about the video in a press release: “The video for ‘Sage’ was shot by the brilliant Jack Shepherd, who managed to discreetly capture us in-between our various band activities on his Super 8 camera, before passing the footage onto our good friend Austin Roa, to create a beautiful homage to one of our most loved songs from the new record.”

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with the band’s Charlie Ryder.

In March we posted our My Firsts interview with the band and you can read that here.

The band self-produced the album and it was mixed by Jake Aron (Solange, Grizzly Bear, Snail Mail). While formed in New Zealand, Yumi Zouma’s members currently reside in various cities around the world: New York City (Josh Burgess - guitar, vocals), London (Charlie Ryder - guitar, bass, keys), Christchurch, New Zealand (Christie Simpson - vocals, keys), and Wellington, New Zealand (Olivia Campion - drums).

Previously Yumi Zouma shared Truth or Consequences’ lead single, “Cool For a Second,” via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). The album also includes “Right Track / Wrong Man,” a song the band shared back in December. Then they shared another song from the album, “Southwark,” via a self-directed video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared a video for “Lonely After.”

The band released a new EP, EP III, in September 2018 via Cascine. EP III was the follow-up to Yumi Zouma’s sophomore album, Willowbank, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017. In May 2019 they shared another brand new song, “Bruise,” that was a standalone single and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2017 interview with Yumi Zouma on Willowbank.

