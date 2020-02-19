News

All





Yumi Zouma Share Self-Directed Video for New Song “Southwark” Truth or Consequences Due Out March 13 via Polyvinyl





New Zealand indie-pop band Yumi Zouma are releasing a new album, Truth or Consequences, on March 13 via Polyvinyl, their first for the label. Now they have shared another song from the album, "Southwark," via a self-directed video for the track. The video intercuts between the band at the beach and performing the song indoors somewhere. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

In a press release the band's singer/songwriter Christie Simpson says the song "feels like a dedication, a mantra, a promise to myself. I wrote the chorus line about the someone in particular that I was with at the time, but it now feels like a universal truth for my relationships, a dedication that goes to every person I've loved and those that I'm still loving now. I can be quite dramatic in love and relationships, and I don't always do or say the right thing when I should, but I do throw myself in completely (for better or worse). I loved that idea of repeating that dedication - 'I am imperfectly yours'.... This track has haunted me a little every time I listen, there's something melancholy that sits in there alongside that overall feeling of quiet elation. I suppose that speaks to the classic dichotomy of love and relationships - nothing is ever 100% good or perfect, and that's what I am constantly trying to come to terms with."

Guitarist/vocalist Josh Burgess had this to say about the video: "A bit of a Yumi tradition is having at least one video on a record we shot ourselves. While we're not going to be nominated for an Oscar anytime soon, it's always fun to grab a camera and start shooting. It felt like too good of an opportunity to pass up having us all sitting there in a photo studio mere moments after the centerfold picture of our record. From there we headed off to the beach for sunset. Christie wanted to get into the water but the threat of hypothermia proved too much! It's also the first video/time we've ever revealed lyrics so overtly! The fantastic Lorenzo Fanton's typeface was too good to pass up!"

Previously Yumi Zouma shared Truth or Consequences' lead single, "Cool For a Second," via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). The album also includes "Right Track / Wrong Man," a song the band shared back in December.

The band self-produced the album and it was mixed by Jake Aron (Solange, Grizzly Bear, Snail Mail). While formed in New Zealand, Yumi Zouma's members currently reside in various cities around the world: New York City (Josh Burgess - guitar, vocals), London (Charlie Ryder - guitar, bass, keys), Christchurch, New Zealand (Christie Simpson - vocals, keys), and Wellington, New Zealand (Olivia Campion - drums).

The band released a new EP, EP III, in September 2018 via Cascine. EP III was the follow-up to Yumi Zouma's sophomore album, Willowbank, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017. In May 2019 they shared another brand new song, "Bruise," that was a standalone single and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2017 interview with Yumi Zouma on Willowbank.

Yumi Zouma Tour Dates:

03/10: London, UK @ Moth Club [SOLD OUT]

03/12: Washington, DC @ DC9 #

03/13: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right # [SOLD OUT]

03/14: Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

03/20: McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey @ DREAMS

03/21: Dallas, TX @ Blue Light @ NSFW

03/24: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

03/26: Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge # [SOLD OUT]

03/27: Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge #

03/28: Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine @ Treefort Music Festival

03/29: Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival - Main Stage

# w/ Magdalena Bay

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.