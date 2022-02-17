News

Yumi Zouma Share Video for New Single “Where the Light Used to Lay” Present Tense Due Out March 18 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Aaron Lee, Alex Evans, Ishaq Fahim



New Zealand alt-pop group Yumi Zouma have shared a video for their new single “Where the Light Used to Lay.” It is the band’s latest release from their forthcoming album, Present Tense, which will be out on March 18 via Polyvinyl. View the Alex Ross Perry-directed video below.

“‘Where The Light Used To Lay’ eventually revealed itself as a bittersweet song about the agony of detangling your life as you break up and the enticing future, clarity, and lightness that the end of the tunnel can offer,” states band co-founder Josh Burgess in a press release. “When we first started writing the song in 2019, we were all in long-term relationships. By the time the final mix was completed in the Fall of 2021, only one of those remained (thanks COVID).

“It’s funny how songs can end up revealing themselves in surprising ways, even to their writers. It’s equal parts confronting and calming, knowing that the subconscious starts processing long before the conscious comes to it. Regardless, it’s nice to have a moment with a song where you go ‘damn, ain’t that the truth.’”

Upon announcement of the new album last month, the band shared the song “In the Eyes of Our Love.” Before that, the band shared the album tracks “Give It Hell” and “Mona Lisa,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent album, Truth or Consequences, came out in 2020 via Polyvinyl, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with the band’s Charlie Ryder.

In March 2020, we posted our My Firsts interview with the band, which can be read here.

Read our 2017 interview with Yumi Zouma on their second album Willowbank.

