News

All





Yumi Zouma Share Video for New Song “Astral Projection” Present Tense Due Out This Friday via Polyvinyl

Photography by Aaron Lee, Alex Evans, and Ishaq Fahim



New Zealand alt-pop group Yumi Zouma are releasing a new song, Present Tense, this Friday via Polyvinyl. Now they have shared its final pre-release single, “Astral Projection,” via a video that marks the third and final installment in a trilogy of videos from the album. As with the other two videos, Alex Ross Perry directs. Watch it below.

Singer/keyboardist Christie Simpson had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘When I let it come for me/I feel free’ – ‘Astral Projection’ is about leaning into bad feelings and the mixed results it brings. Learning to sit with the reality of a relationship not working out as you hoped. Looking towards the future and knowing there will be others, there will be better times, but sitting in the present moment, trying to make peace with that. ‘Hold me in your arms/I know this wouldn’t last/I know I shouldn’t feel safe, but I do.’”

When the album was announced, the band shared the new song “In the Eyes of Our Love.” Before that, the band shared the album tracks “Give It Hell” and “Mona Lisa,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another new song from the album, “Where the Light Used to Lay.”

Their most recent album, Truth or Consequences, came out in 2020 via Polyvinyl, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with the band’s Charlie Ryder.

In March 2020, we posted our My Firsts interview with the band, which can be read here.

Read our 2017 interview with Yumi Zouma on their second album Willowbank.

Yumi Zouma Tour Dates:

March:



17 – Birmingham, UK – The Sunflower Lounge

18 – London, UK – Lafayette

19 – Manchester, UK – Yes

21 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s

22 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s

24 – Paris, France – Le Hasard Ludique

25 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

28 – Hamburg, Germany – Turmzimmer

29 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Ideal Bar Vega

31 – Stockholm, Sweden - Obaren



April:



1 – Oslo, Norway – KRXSSET

3 – Berlin, Germany – Burg Schnabel

4 – Warsaw, Poland – Praga Centrum

7 – Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

8 – Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall *

9 – Washington, DC - Black Cat *

12 – Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

13 – Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *

14 – Boston, MA - The Sinclair *

15 – Portsmouth, NH - The Press Room *

16 – Montréal, QC – Petit Campus **

17 – Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern **

18 – Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop †

20 – Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall †

21 – Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon †

22 – St. Paul, MN - Turf Club †

23 – Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck †

25 – Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater †

28 – Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret §

29 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile ‡

30 – Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios ‡



May:



3 – San Francisco, CA - The Independent ‡

5 – Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy ‡

6 – San Diego, CA - The Casbah ‡



* w/Special Guest NoSo

** w/Special Guest JORDANN

† w/Special Guest Mini Trees

§ w/Special Guest Nobel Oak

‡ w/Special Guest Beauty Queen

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.