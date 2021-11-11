Yumi Zouma Share Video for New Song “Mona Lisa”
Out Now via Polyvinyl
Nov 11, 2021
Photography by Nick Grennon & Ishaq Fahim
New Zealand alt-pop group Yumi Zouma have shared a video for their new song “Mona Lisa.” The self-directed video stars frontwoman Christie Simpson and was filmed in Lyttleton, New Zealand. View below, along with the band’s full list of upcoming tour dates.
“‘Mona Lisa’ came to us gradually over a long period of time—so its story has changed and shifted, developing new relevance with each new phase of our lives,” states Simpson in a press release. “It’s a song that ruminates on conflicting, shifting uncertainty—of wanting someone that maybe you can’t have—of uncertain boundaries, of confusing interactions, misunderstanding, yearning. Trying to forget an obsession—or shifting between losing all hope and giving in to the obsession—lured back by the excitement and promise—the moments of feeling so alive. The terror and joy of a big crush.
“And so we wanted the video to feel like a mirror to all those emotions along the passage of time—except in isolation. A year stuck inside (as we have been), alone with the big feelings, the big highs, and the low lows—dancing around your bedroom, losing it a little bit. Moving in, making it yours, moving out again. The strange phase we’ve been existing in, trying to thrive in (occasionally succeeding, but often not). The joy, the sadness, the conflict, the chaos—without ever really leaving your bedroom.”
In September, the band shared the song “Give it Hell.” Their most recent album, Truth or Consequences, came out last year via Polyvinyl, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with the band’s Charlie Ryder.
Last March, we posted our My Firsts interview with the band, which can be read here.
Read our 2017 interview with Yumi Zouma on their second album Willowbank.
Yumi Zouma 2022 Tour Dates:
Europe
03/17 - Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge
03/18 - London, UK @ Lafayette
03/19 - Manchester, UK @ Yes
03/21 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s
03/22 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s
03/24 - Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique
03/25 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
03/27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
03/28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer
03/29 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar Vega
03/31 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Obaren
04/01 - Oslo, Norway @ Krxsset
04/03 - Berlin, Germany @ Burg Schnabel
04/04 - Warsaw, Poland @ Praga Centrum
U.S.
04/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/08 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
04/09 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/14 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/15 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
04/16 - Montréal, QC @ Petit Campus
04/17 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/18 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
04/20 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/21 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04/23 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
04/25 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
04/28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
04/29 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
04/30 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
05/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
05/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
05/06 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
