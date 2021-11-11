News

All





Yumi Zouma Share Video for New Song “Mona Lisa” Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Nick Grennon & Ishaq Fahim



New Zealand alt-pop group Yumi Zouma have shared a video for their new song “Mona Lisa.” The self-directed video stars frontwoman Christie Simpson and was filmed in Lyttleton, New Zealand. View below, along with the band’s full list of upcoming tour dates.

“‘Mona Lisa’ came to us gradually over a long period of time—so its story has changed and shifted, developing new relevance with each new phase of our lives,” states Simpson in a press release. “It’s a song that ruminates on conflicting, shifting uncertainty—of wanting someone that maybe you can’t have—of uncertain boundaries, of confusing interactions, misunderstanding, yearning. Trying to forget an obsession—or shifting between losing all hope and giving in to the obsession—lured back by the excitement and promise—the moments of feeling so alive. The terror and joy of a big crush.

“And so we wanted the video to feel like a mirror to all those emotions along the passage of time—except in isolation. A year stuck inside (as we have been), alone with the big feelings, the big highs, and the low lows—dancing around your bedroom, losing it a little bit. Moving in, making it yours, moving out again. The strange phase we’ve been existing in, trying to thrive in (occasionally succeeding, but often not). The joy, the sadness, the conflict, the chaos—without ever really leaving your bedroom.”

In September, the band shared the song “Give it Hell.” Their most recent album, Truth or Consequences, came out last year via Polyvinyl, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with the band’s Charlie Ryder.

Last March, we posted our My Firsts interview with the band, which can be read here.

Read our 2017 interview with Yumi Zouma on their second album Willowbank.

Yumi Zouma 2022 Tour Dates:

Europe

03/17 - Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge

03/18 - London, UK @ Lafayette

03/19 - Manchester, UK @ Yes

03/21 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

03/22 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

03/24 - Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique

03/25 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

03/27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

03/28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer

03/29 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar Vega

03/31 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Obaren

04/01 - Oslo, Norway @ Krxsset

04/03 - Berlin, Germany @ Burg Schnabel

04/04 - Warsaw, Poland @ Praga Centrum

U.S.

04/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/08 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/09 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/14 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/15 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

04/16 - Montréal, QC @ Petit Campus

04/17 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/18 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/20 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/21 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/23 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

04/25 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04/28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

04/29 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/30 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

05/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

05/06 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.