Yuno Shares Video for New Song “Somebody” This Marks Yuno’s First New Music Release Since 2018’s Moodie





Jacksonville-based singer/songwriter Yuno has shared a video for his new song “Somebody.” This is Yuno’s first musical output since the release of his 2018 debut album Moodie on Sub Pop. Watch the Jordanna Koffsky-directed video below.

Yuno speaks on his new song in a press release: “Spending so much time at home during the pandemic brought back a lot of feelings from my adolescence. I grew up as somewhat of a loner—spending most of my time isolated in my bedroom, and I wanted to capture the parallels between my life now and the life of my younger self. I drew a lot from the pop-punk, post-hardcore, reggae, and southern hip hop that I've loved throughout my life. I feel like my 14-year-old self would be very proud.”

“Somebody” was written and co-produced by Yuno, and also features production and mixing by Christoph Andersson.

