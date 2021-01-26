 Yuno Shares Video for New Song “Somebody” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 26th, 2021  
Subscribe

Yuno Shares Video for New Song “Somebody”

This Marks Yuno’s First New Music Release Since 2018’s Moodie

Jan 26, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Jacksonville-based singer/songwriter Yuno has shared a video for his new song “Somebody.” This is Yuno’s first musical output since the release of his 2018 debut album Moodie on Sub Pop. Watch the Jordanna Koffsky-directed video below.

Yuno speaks on his new song in a press release: “Spending so much time at home during the pandemic brought back a lot of feelings from my adolescence. I grew up as somewhat of a lonerspending most of my time isolated in my bedroom, and I wanted to capture the parallels between my life now and the life of my younger self. I drew a lot from the pop-punk, post-hardcore, reggae, and southern hip hop that I've loved throughout my life. I feel like my 14-year-old self would be very proud.”

“Somebody” was written and co-produced by Yuno, and also features production and mixing by Christoph Andersson. 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent