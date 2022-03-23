 Yves Jarvis Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Bootstrap Jubilee” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022  
Yves Jarvis Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Bootstrap Jubilee”

The Zug Due Out May May 13 via ANTI-/Flemish Eye

Mar 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Yves Jarvis has announced the release of a new album, The Zug, which will be out on May 13 via ANTI-/Flemish Eye. Jarvis has also shared a video for a new song from the album, “Bootstrap Jubilee.” View below.

“The first verse describes both evolutionary biology and psychology,” Jarvis explains regarding the new song in a press release. “‘Bootstrap Jubilee’ is the commemoration of my 25th year on earth, but all of humanity is being celebrated in verse one for the achievement of being. Verse two is a personal account of my childhood and foray into the arts.”

Jarvis’ previous album, Sundry Rock Song Stock, came out in 2020 on ANTI-.

The Zug Tracklist:

1. At The Whims
2. You Offer a Mile
3. Prism Through Which I Perceive
4. Bootstrap Jubilee
5. Enemy
6. Gestalt
7. Thrust
8. What
9. Stitchwork
10. Endless Tube
11. Why
12. On the Line
13. Projection
14. To That End

