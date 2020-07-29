News

All





Yves Jarvis Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “For Props” Sunday Rock Song Stock Due Out September 25 via ANTI-





Montréal-based Yves Jarvis has announced a new album, Sunday Rock Song Stock, and shared its newest single, “For Props,” via a video for it. Sunday Rock Song Stock is set to be released on September 25 via ANTI-. The album follows up 2017’s Good Will Come to You and 2019’s The Same But By Different Means. Expanding upon his last two albums, Sunday Rock Song Stock aims to blend R&B and folk rock. Check out “For Props” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Jarvis spoke to the meaning of “For Props”:

“What does it mean to earn a fortune? I’ve demonized people who can’t empathize and can’t reciprocate, because that’s how it feels. I’m just playing a role there. On the other side, everybody is pandering for props, even the good ones. That disgusts me, but I don’t want to criticize it in the real world. I just want to criticize it in a song.”

In the video, Jarvis performs “For Props” at the Tree Museum in Gravenhurst, Ontario.

Of the album, Jarvis had this to say: “I experienced a musical breakthrough with that bright, easy sound of my last two albums. It felt good to make at the time, but it counters my essence. People think I’m calm, but I’m very not calm, and I’m happy to elaborate on it now. This album came together exceptionally easy in reaction to that nighttime shit. This green is epitomized. This album is reduced.”

Sunday Rock Song Stock includes “Victim,” a new song Jarvis shared in June.

Sundry Rock Song Stock Tracklist:



1. Epitome

2. In Every Mountain

3. For Props

4. Ambrosia

5. Emerald

6. Victim

7. Semula

8. Notch In Your Belt

9. Emblem

10. Fact Almighty

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.