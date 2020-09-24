News

All





Yves Jarvis Shares Video for New Song “In Every Mountain” Sundry Rock Song Stock Due Out Tomorrow via ANTI- (Read Our Review of It)





Montréal-based Yves Jarvis is releasing a new album, Sundry Rock Song Stock, tomorrow via ANTI-. Now he has shared one last pre-release single from the album, “In Every Mountain,” via a video for the short track. Watch it below.

Today we posted our review of Sundry Rock Song Stock.

Sundry Rock Song Stock is the follow up 2017’s Good Will Come to You and 2019’s The Same But By Different Means. Previously we posted the album’s singles “For Props” and “Semula.”

“I want my recordings to be naturalist, so from that sense I am ideally making them outside,” said Jarvis of the album in a previous press release. “More than a musician or a singer, I’m a producer, and any studio I’m in will become my bedroom. Creation is my life and I don’t compartmentalize it at all.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.