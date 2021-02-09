News

Yves Jarvis Shares Video for New Song “Projection” Sundry Rock Song Stock Out Now via ANTI-





Montréal-based Yves Jarvis has shared a new song, “Projection,” via a video for it. Jarvis says the song is a “rickety rejection of dogma, tumbling tenaciously toward the tip.” He self-directed the video, filming it on an iPhone. Watch it below.

The song follows Sundry Rock Song Stock, a new album Jarvis released last year via ANTI-. Sundry Rock Song Stock is the follow up 2017’s Good Will Come to You and 2019’s The Same But By Different Means. Previously we posted the album’s singles “For Props,” “Semula,” and “In Every Mountain.”

“I want my recordings to be naturalist, so from that sense I am ideally making them outside,” said Jarvis of the album in a previous press release. “More than a musician or a singer, I’m a producer, and any studio I’m in will become my bedroom. Creation is my life and I don’t compartmentalize it at all.”

Read our review of Sundry Rock Song Stock.

