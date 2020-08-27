Yves Jarvis Shares Video for New Song “Semula”

News

Montréal-based Yves Jarvis recently announced a new album, Sunday Rock Song Stock, set to be released on September 25 via ANTI-. Today he has shared the gorgeous new single “Semula.” Check it out below.

With influences all across the map—Miles Davis, avant-pop composer Franco Battiato, and Dutch post-punk band The Ex—Jarvis’ sound is one of a kind. In the video Jarvis walks among nature with a yellow guitar on his back. “It’s your aim to shame me/just please spare me your sanctimony,” he sings as delicate harmonies kick in against a sweet bongo groove. Soon synths and guitar join in to form an earthly, pleasing sound.

“Roots can be particularly difficult to untangle,” Jarvis says of the song in a press release. And Jarvis’ roots come from his pre-teen days as a busker where most of his performances took place in the open air. So, he used these roots to record Sunday Rock Song Stock in a similar manner.

“I want my recordings to be naturalist, so from that sense I am ideally making them outside,” says Jarvis. “More than a musician or a singer, I’m a producer, and any studio I’m in will become my bedroom. Creation is my life and I don’t compartmentalize it at all.”

Sunday Rock Song Stock is the follow up 2017’s Good Will Come to You and 2019’s The Same But By Different Means. Expanding upon his last two albums, Sunday Rock Song Stock aims to blend R&B and folk rock as indicated by the album’s second single “For Props.”

