Yves Tumor Shares New Song “Romanticist/Dream Palette”
Heaven to a Tortured Mind Due Out This Friday via Warp
Mar 30, 2020
Photography by Jordan Hemingway
Yves Tumor (aka Sean Bowie) is releasing a new album, Heaven to a Tortured Mind, this Friday via Warp. Now he has shared another song from it, “Romanticist/Dream Palette.” It’s a two-part suite with “Romanticist” featuring guest vocals from Kelsey Lu and “Dream Palette” featuring Julia Cumming of Sunflower Bean. Listen below.
Previously the album’s “Kerosene” was one of our Songs of the Week. It featured guest vocals from singer/songwriter Diana Gordon.
Heaven to a Tortured Mind is the follow-up to 2018’s Safe In the Hands of Love. Previously Yves Tumor also shared the album’s first single, “Gospel For a New Century,” via a video for the track.
