Zella Day and Weyes Blood Team Up for New Song “Holoscene” Single Out Now via Concord

Photography by Cameron McCool



Zella Day has shared a new song, “Holoscene,” that features guest vocals by Natalie Mering (aka Weyes Blood), who also co-wrote the song with Day and Mia Kerr. Mering also contributed keyboards and co-production. The single is out now via Concord. Listen below.

Mering and Day’s collaboration after the two singers were invited by Lana Del Rey to join her onstage at the Hollywood Bowl. Gus Seyffert (Beck, Michael Kiwanuka, Bedouine, Dr. Dog, Jenny Lewis) co-produced and recorded the song.

Mering had this to say in a press release: “Zella and I already had a sisterhood thing going on, and it made sense to get a song together that captured the uneasiness of these times, the acceleration of uncertainty.”

Day had this to say: “These days it seems music is the only superpower I can count on to protect me from the threats that lurk within the complete unknown. If hope were a paper airplane and shot into the sky I grabbed it with my hands as it was floating by and unfolded the paper to absorb the contents inside. ‘Crazy Train’ was scribbled at the top of the page and when I looked to see what the words were that were bleeding through from the other side of the paper ‘Holocene’ was there waiting to be sung. There was laughter in the room when the songs were made, tears being shed on the other sides of the walls, but I'm not going to sit here and pretend that I didn't cry in the studio too. We've all needed a refuge this year, this is a glimpse into mine.

“Over the last year I have found myself living in two conflicted mental states: days where I'm impassioned, so many words and thoughts surrounding our current climate extending throughout my being. The other reality is emptiness, a complete loss for words. Exhaustion. Loneliness. Sometimes loneliness becomes a giant casting a long shadow that I can't outrun. I learned not to be too hard on myself in these moments, ultimately trusting that the motivation to create would eventually come back to me. ‘Holocene’ was the rain that fell. It's a collection of thoughts, a song for the interpersonal relationship between the world inside and outside of ourselves.”

Zella Day released a new Dan Auerbach-produced EP, Where Does the Devil Hide, last year via Easy Eye Sound and Concord. Her last full-length album, Kicker, in 2015.

Weyes Blood released a new album, Titanic Rising, back in 2019 via Sub Pop, her first album for the label. You can read our rave review of it here. Last year she teamed up with actor/comedian/musician Tim Heidecker (of Tim & Eric and Heidecker & Wood) contributing to his album, Fear of Death.

