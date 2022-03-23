News

Zola Jesus Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Lost” Arkhon Due Out May 20 via Sacred Bones

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Zola Jesus (aka Nika Roza Danilova) has announced the release of a new album, Arkhon, which will be out on May 20 via Sacred Bones. Danilova has also shared a video for a new song from the album, “Lost,” which was filmed in the Cappadocia area of Turkey. View the Mu Tunç-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Danilova states: “It’s true. Everyone I know is lost. Lost hope, lost future, lost present, lost planet. There is a collective disillusionment of our burning potential. As we stray further from nature, we drift from ourselves. ‘Lost’ is a sigil to re-discover our coordinates and claim a new path.”

She adds: “I wanted to shoot the video in a place that carried a lot of energy, with someone that I felt understood the spiritual backbone of the song. It was a surprisingly natural process to make this video with Mu Tunç in Turkey. I put my faith in him and in Cappadocia, a labyrinthine city built within 60 million-year-old caves. Throughout human history these caves have served as a citadel for so many different groups of people who went there to get lost. It is a testament to the resilience of humanity, and the durability of our earth.”

Tunç states: “The story of ‘Lost’ is a visual litany of devotion. Reflects the exodus of the true self through the mystical environments of Cappadocia. Zola Jesus is for me like an outcast philosopher of today’s confused society.’’

Arkhon features production by Randall Dunn. Regarding the album’s creation, Danilova states: “When I look back at my work, I see there’s a theme where I fixate on my fear of the unknown. That really came into fruition for this record, because I had to let go of so much control. I had to surrender to whatever the outcome would be. That used to be really hard for me, and now I had no other choice.”

Danilova’s last album, Okovi, came out in 2017 via Sacred Bones.

Arkhon Tracklist:

1. Lost

2. The Fall

3. Undertow

4. Into The Wild

5. Dead and Gone

6. Sewn

7. Desire

8. Fault

9. Efemra

10. Do That Anymore

