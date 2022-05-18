Zola Jesus Shares Video for New Single “The Fall”
Arkhon Due Out June 24 via Sacred Bones
May 18, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Zola Jesus (aka Nika Roza Danilova) has shared a video for her new single, “The Fall.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Arkhon, which will be out on June 24 via Sacred Bones. View the Jenni Hensler-directed video below.
Danilova states in a press release: “I wrote ‘The Fall’ for myself. It was an exercise in using music as a tool for the sake of my own inner catharsis. I had a lot of turmoil and complicated emotions that I couldn’t process in any other way. I suppose some feelings require you to write a pop song in order to fully understand them. For that reason, this song is very precious to me.
She adds, regarding the video: “Working with Jenni Hensler as a director was such a soul-feeding experience. She’s someone I’ve been collaborating with for 10 years, and a dear friend to me. I value her own artistic perspective so much that at some point I realized there was no one else I could trust with my vision. We connected on an emotional and spiritual level regarding the intent of the song, and then I handed it over and let her make her magic. I’ve never felt so freed by a collaboration. And working with choreographer Sigrid Lauren was such an empowering experience. She was able to interpret and support my idiosyncratic movements in a way that allowed me to feel free in the moment.”
Upon announcement of the new album in March, Danilova shared the song “Lost.” She later shared the album track “Desire.” Her last album, Okovi, came out in 2017 via Sacred Bones.
