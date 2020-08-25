 13th Floor Elevators: A Visual History | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 25th, 2020  
Paul Drummond

13th Floor Elevators: A Visual History

Published by Anthology Editions

Aug 24, 2020 By Frank Valish


Paul Drummond undoubtedly knows more about Texas psychedelic rock band 13th Floor Elevators than anyone else. He wrote the band's definitive biography, Eye Mind, and contributed to both of the band's recent exhaustive box sets, Sign of the 3 Eyed Men and Music of the Spheres.

With 13th Floor Elevators: A Visual History, Drummond yet again shares his wealth of Elevators knowledge, this time in a beautiful coffee table visual history. The subtitle is misleading however. Yes, the book compiles a plethora of photographs, news articles, gig posters, and various ephemera from the band's history, but it presents them alongside a detailed oral history. For those who never picked up Eye Mind, the story of Roky Erickson, Tommy Hall, and Stacy Sutherland's Elevators is told here in marvelous detail.

The story is as engaging as the visuals, making 13th Floor Elevators: A Visual History as essential a document as any that preceded it. (www.anthologyeditions.com)

Author rating: 8/10

