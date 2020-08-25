Paul Drummond
13th Floor Elevators: A Visual History
Published by Anthology Editions
Paul Drummond undoubtedly knows more about Texas psychedelic rock band 13th Floor Elevators than anyone else. He wrote the band's definitive biography, Eye Mind, and contributed to both of the band's recent exhaustive box sets, Sign of the 3 Eyed Men and Music of the Spheres.
With 13th Floor Elevators: A Visual History, Drummond yet again shares his wealth of Elevators knowledge, this time in a beautiful coffee table visual history. The subtitle is misleading however. Yes, the book compiles a plethora of photographs, news articles, gig posters, and various ephemera from the band's history, but it presents them alongside a detailed oral history. For those who never picked up Eye Mind, the story of Roky Erickson, Tommy Hall, and Stacy Sutherland's Elevators is told here in marvelous detail.
The story is as engaging as the visuals, making 13th Floor Elevators: A Visual History as essential a document as any that preceded it. (www.anthologyeditions.com)
Author rating: 8/10
Most Recent
- Watch Tame Impala Perform Three Songs in a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (News) — Tame Impala
- Travis Share Video For New Song “The Only Thing” Featuring The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs (News) — Travis
- William Basinski Announces New Album, Shares Meditative New Track “O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow” (News) — William Basinski
- Girl Friday on Their Debut Album “Androgynous Mary” (Interview) — Girl Friday
- 13th Floor Elevators: A Visual History (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.