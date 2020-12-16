



Micko & the Mellotronics 1/2 dove - 1/2 pigeon

As erudite art school bands go, Micko & the Mellotronics tick all the boxes from the offset. Angular haircuts that match jagged and punchy riffs, enigmatic bass players (Vicky Carroll) who combine faultlessly with no- nonsense drumming (Nick Mackay), and a gothic wild card guitar player (Jon Klein) who comes up trumps the whole day gone.

Main man Micko Westmoreland has even been compared to renowned wordsmith Alan Bennett, but that’s probably due to the fact he can be regularly found wandering around north London’s leafy extremities resplendent in a tweed suit!

Westmoreland is a man of many talents and is no doubt the polymath required of the modern day popster. First glimpsed back in the late ’90s playing band manager Jack Fairy alongside Ewan McGregor in the sham-glam biopic Velvet Goldmine, he then split the movie game to focus on music and release experimental electronica as The Bowling Green before becoming a solo artist.

Alongside the Mellotronics, these days the renaissance man draws on all he knows, and with a pin sharp ensemble successfully delivers an album that snaps, crackles, and pops between classic punk, trippy rock, and sinewy soul. From Magazine and Buzzcocks to Syd and the Stylistics, 1/2 dove - 1/2 pigeon is a record that revels in its eccentricities as much as it turns them inside out, presenting a postmodern record that is as original as it is pastiche.

As with Westmoreland’s previous offerings, there are impressive guest contributions—this time coming from Specials bassist Horace Panter and even Neil Innes, who sadly makes one of his last appearances here on “You Killed My Father.”

From paranoid parable “Noisy Neighbours” right through to the current single “Psychedelic Shirt,” it is a wonderful collection of songs showcasing a group with well-honed songwriting skills a plenty.

The record’s real power is in the sum of all its parts though. 1/2 dove - 1/2 pigeon rollicks along at a rollercoaster rate and only relents when its shed load of catchy tunes and buckets full of observational lyrics must stop only to pause for a lifesaving breath. Hang on to your hats—it’s a belter! (www.mickowestmoreland.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10