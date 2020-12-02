



J.E. Sunde 9 Songs About Love Vietnam

Web Exclusive

The first, and perhaps only, clue you get on Minneapolis-based songwriter J.E. Sunde’s latest album that the record was made recently and not in 1975 comes in the first few lines. In the throes of a rocky relationship on opener, “Sunset Strip,” Sunde receives a text message waiting at LAX baggage claim. Given the throwback vibe and foolproof melodies of an earlier era it would have felt just as in stride if Sunde had been met with a Western Union telegram on the edge of the tarmac.

If you haven’t heard of Sunde, you’re not alone. His prior album’s cover photo had the marketing savvy of Smokey Robinson’s Warm Thoughts and his recorded output to date has been on the underproduced side for where his strengths lie. Much of those issues are remedied here aside from a few early album missteps. We will get to the positive, but the alternating tracks “Love Makes a Fool of Everyone” and particularly “I Don’t Care to Dance” would do in most listeners and prevent the album from being one to put on when the neighbors come over. “I Don’t Care to Dance” is as treacly melancholic as the line it contains: “tonic that is mixed up with the gin.”

Fortunately though, 9 Songs About Love has a strong seven songs that more than salvage the proceedings. And peeking out between the two downers above is a beautifully arranged bass-driven loper that can’t be contained. “Love Gone to Seed” contends with the vagaries of love and has the hooks and mid-tempo rhythm of early ’80s fail safes like Marshall Crenshaw or Rodney Crowell. Even when Sunde veers towards the edge of schmaltz on “I Love You, You’re My Friend,” when he opens his mouth he’s unable to create anything other than a patiently paced melody. And for one who bemoans being hapless in love, he pens some convincing words around long-term relationships. He sings of the “grace of a routine” in the high plains drifter “Your Love Leaves a Mark on Me,” and the stately piano and skittering drums of “We Live Each Other’s Dreams” have the makings of an “In Memoriam” soundtrack.

9 Songs About Love is clearly Sunde’s high water mark to date. The album evidences assuredly sung vocals that don’t crack across a variety of ranges. Given its earlier era touchstones, Sunde lets his voice carry most of what is here as best seen on the gentle gyrations of a song like “Clover.” And when he keeps things out of the ditch, 9 Songs About Love makes for a mighty smooth ride. (www.jesunde.com)

Author rating: 7/10