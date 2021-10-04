



In his time, San Francisco-born pianist Vince Guaraldi, along with an elite circle of esteemed contemporaries, helped to further, and then ensure, the legacy of post-war Bay Area jazz. That his interests were far-reaching—The Eclectic Vince Guaraldi being his penultimate studio album—may account for his success as a genre innovator, having begun his professional career as a member of the prolific San Mateo-bred vibraphonist Cal Tjader’s Mambo Trio, before subsequently rising to prominence as a Grammy-winning popular composer of enviable demand.

Despite his continued explorations and ever-shifting experimental efforts—having addressed numerous jazz subgenres from pop to Latin—Guaraldi’s most noteworthy achievements sprang from his endeavors as a soundtrack composer when, at the behest of television producer Lee Mendelson, he began scoring the popular Peanuts films and television programs. Of the 16 soundtracks he composed over the course of that decade, three stood out as genuine masterworks.

Initially released as Jazz Impressions of a Boy Named Charlie Brown—not to be confused with 1970’s A Boy Named Charlie Brown: Selections from the Film Soundtrack—and released on San Francisco independent label Fantasy in December 1964, Guaraldi’s debut Peanuts score was recorded for a short, unreleased documentary on series creator Charles M. Schulz. Guaraldi’s resulting compositions transcended the content they were initially recorded to accentuate, ultimately standing as nine crucial additions to the extensive canon of West Coast jazz. Tracks such as “Pebble Beach” and “Blue Charlie Brown” capture the essence not only of the beloved Schulz universe, but also of the geographical region in which they were composed. Indeed, each track of A Boy Named Charlie Brown is distinctly Californian, often conjuring the crisp Pacific breezes of Monterey County or the atmospheric hue of Guaraldi’s favorite North Beach jazz clubs. The balmy “Happiness Is” pairs well with the easygoing “Charlie Brown Theme,” forging an open window into the idyllic suburban landscape inhabited by our hard-luck protagonist and his companions. Reflecting the apparent education of the young piano prodigy after whom the track is titled, “Schroeder” asserts its sparklingly transparent classical sensibilities, while “Oh, Good Grief” and “Baseball Theme” display enough sincere charm and intricacy to set Guaraldi’s compositional skills apart from those of his peers. And, of course, the iconic “Linus and Lucy,” which would quickly come to define Peanuts as a whole, as well as Guaraldi’s own career, serves as the album’s centerpiece. While the documentary failed to see a wide release, its soundtrack was a critical and commercial success, shaping the sound of one of history’s most recognizable franchises, as well as introducing mainstream audiences to jazz during one of the genre’s most crucial decades.

Remastered from its original analogue tapes by Cohearent Audio founder Kevin Gray, Guaraldi’s groundbreaking soundtrack debut has been reissued on vinyl by Craft Recordings. Included with the LP are eight collectible baseball cards, each featuring a member of Charlie Brown’s team, their field position, and favorite sandwich. The first in a three-part series celebrating the career of the inimitable Vince Guaraldi, Craft Recordings’ reissue of the soundtrack that started it all is bound to please not only Peanuts fanatics old and new, but also the most devout of jazz aficionados and general enthusiasts of West Coast musical culture—into which categories Guaraldi’s creative contributions fall comfortably. His achievements, which, not at all unlike those of his regional contemporaries Cal Tjader and Dave Brubeck, may be measured against the finest of their genre, remain vividly emblematic of one of modern music’s brightest chapters. Per usual, Craft does right by its chosen artists, showcasing classic works through authoritative remastering and exquisite packaging both aesthetically pleasing and technically satisfying. Here, Guaraldi, who is certainly, and most sincerely, one of the finest musical composers ever to grace the American stage, is given the due of which, for more than 60 years, his work has long been worthy. (www.craftrecordings.com)

