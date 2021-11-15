 John Coltrane: A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle (Impulse!) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 15th, 2021  
Subscribe

John Coltrane

A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle

Impulse!

Nov 15, 2021 Web Exclusive By Austin Saalman Bookmark and Share


One of jazz’s great unprecedented recordings, John Coltrane’s 1965 masterwork A Love Supreme has garnered widespread recognition as both a classic and, more importantly, jazz age miracle, marking a triumphant turning point in musical thought and affecting an entire spectrum of listeners. The recently unearthed A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle possesses a wealth of sonic complexity and freewheeling creative expression, casting the game-changing saxophonist in a fresh light. This release, much like the studio album, stands as a genre landmark, reminding the listener of what is wholly right and truly good in modern music.

Recorded in October 1965 at Seattle’s Penthouse jazz club, A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle stands as a rare performance of Coltrane’s monumental work. Atmospherically, the album is raw, the soundscape punctuated with applause and the occasional cough, with Coltrane and his band maneuvering organically through each movement of the four-part suite. That this particular recording went undiscovered for nearly 60 years seems tragic, as it now ranks as one of jazz’s great live albums, showing Coltrane, though nearing the end of his life, still at the top of his game.

The burning energy of A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle is refreshing, its release a major moment in jazz music. John Coltrane is, as he claimed he one day hoped to become, a saint indeed, and the fact is just as evident here as it is on the studio recording. Jazz fans may rejoice, as this much-needed revelation is everything we’d hoped it would be. (www.johncoltrane.com)

Author rating: 9.5/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent