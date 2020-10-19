 Siv Jakobsen: A Temporary Soothing (U OK?) | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, October 19th, 2020  
Siv Jakobsen

A Temporary Soothing

U OK?

Oct 19, 2020 Web Exclusive By Haydon Spenceley Bookmark and Share


Siv Jakobsen has built an impressive canon of deep-diving mellow artistry over the last few years, but A Temporary Soothing is her finest album to date. “What would I write about if I don’t fear the fear inside my bones?” she asks in the chorus of the opening track, which builds from a benign acoustic plucking to a swell of cinematic emotion by the song’s close.

A Feeling Felt or a Feeling Made is one of many songs just begging to be part of a sitcom soundtrack, and that’s meant as a compliment. Jakobsen writes songs that are complex and creative, yet at their heart contain such soul that listening to the album feels like a shared journey. Her vast musical palette is showcased through the rolling lilt of “Fraud, Failure, whilst Island” is driven by pedantic percussion. Jakobsen’s gorgeous voice and melancholy songcraft exhibited across A Temporary Soothing will draw you in. (www.sivmusic.com)

Author rating: 7/10

