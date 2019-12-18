



A Winged Victory For The Sullen The Undivided Five Ninja Tune

Web Exclusive

A Winged Victory for the Sullen is the duo of Dustin O'Halloran and Adam Wiltzie who are as well known for their film scores as they are for their intriguing blend of delicate electronics and classical ambient soundscapes. The Undivided Five, the duo's fifth release, is proof that they have perfected their heavenly instrumental compositions, whose niche sits comfortably within neo-classical, ambient, and electronic.

The flowing compositions may sound simple but the intricacies are skillfully executed and are borne from a slowly oscillating backdrop of subtle swells and subdued cadences. Majestic harmonies and orchestrated melodies rise to the surface through a hypnotic matrix of processed strings, synths, and piano.

The leisurely pace of the music can lull the listener into a dream-like state, but the shimmering beauty of the layered, symphonic delights commands attention so the listener gets taken on a musical excursion into the peaceful inner spaces of rich ambient soundscapes.

The Undivided Five is a well-informed piece of music that draws out discreet and poignant sentiments with each listen. Comprised of exquisitely seductive music shaped around the pleasant harmonic perfect fifth, the tracks on The Undivided Five provide countless hours of entertainment; constantly edging us closer to experiencing a timeless mind. (www.awvfts.com)

Author rating: 8/10