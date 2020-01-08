



Alter Bridge @ Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK, December 14th, 2019

Web Exclusive

As a long-time fan of Alter Bridge, I was excited to see what they would bring to their latest tour, celebrating October's triumphant sixth album Walk The Sky. Hotly tipped for ascension as festival headliners; the band promised more of a visual spectacle to accompany their unique and heavy sound, one that they have honed to perfection over the last fifteen years.

After a stellar support set from the unstoppable Shinedown, Alter Bridge took to the stage to an atmospheric track in "One Life", Walk The Sky's opening number, followed by their first single release "Wouldn't You Rather". A perfect opening song showcasing one of the band's heavier records and proving, once again, that they remain unmatched as a musical foursome.

The 90 minute set sailed by with a perfect blend of new album material and classic crowd pleasers, notably the searing anthems "Blackbird" and "Metalingus" which, coupled with "Addicted to Pain", brought the set to a strong end with a hint of nostalgia for us die-hard fans.

Myles Kennedy's vocals were on top form throughout, blending his unique falsetto with pure vocal power. It was also great to see guitarist Mark Tremonti flex his strong vocal ability with classics "Waters Rising" and "Burn It Down". Tremonti's legendary shredding did not disappoint and there was more lead guitar input from Kennedy suggesting a sharing of roles on this tour between the two guys. The rhythm powerhouse that is Scott Phillips on drums and Brian Marshall on bass gave consistent support as ever.

Overall a fantastic night and a great showcase of what is perhaps their finest album to date.